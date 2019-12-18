Suns' Dario Saric: Playing, starting Tuesday
Saric (back) will play and start Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
As expected, Saric will play through some back soreness. In his 10 previous appearances on the road, Saric has averaged 10.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.1 minutes.
