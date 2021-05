Saric tallied eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 14 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 victory over the Thunder.

Saric continues to play limited minutes off the bench, typically rendering him a non-factor in competitive formats. He certainly has the ability to put up decent numbers when afforded the opportunity but at this point, it doesn't seem likely that will eventuate.