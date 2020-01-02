Suns' Dario Saric: Plays just 14 minutes Wednesday
Saric recorded just four points, one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Lakers.
Saric continues to trend in the wrong direction, putting up another dud in the loss. DeAndre Ayton is working back from his injury and as long as everyone is healthy, Saric seems likely to be simply an afterthought when it comes to standard leagues. If he manages to get back to a meaningful role, he could be someone to look at once again. However, until then he can be left on the waivers.
