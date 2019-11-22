Suns' Dario Saric: Plays just 16 minutes Thursday

Saric had five points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 loss to New Orleans.

Saric continues to battle an ongoing knee concern and perhaps that was a factor in Thursday's 16 minutes effort. He has been serviceable at best this season, barely putting up top-150 numbers. His role is a little more assured than it was last season but there is not a lot of upside and he is more of a 14-team player at this stage.