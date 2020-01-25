Suns' Dario Saric: Posts 20 points in win

Saric scored 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added one assist, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 103-99 victory over the Spurs.

Saric played 34 minutes, his second-highest total of the month. He rewarded the decision with his third game hitting the 20-point mark this season and the first since Dec. 9.