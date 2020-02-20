Suns' Dario Saric: Practices Wednesday

Saric (ankle) was able to practice Wednesday and could return Friday against Toronto, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Monty Williams is "hopeful" that Saric will play Friday, though an official update on his availability has yet to be made. The 25-year-old forward's missed the entirety of February to date due to a left ankle sprain but appears to be making traction in his return. Prior to his absence, Saric had started all but five games and was averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest.