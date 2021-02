Saric (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric returned from a 13-game absence Saturday after dealing with an ankle sprain and COVID-19 and he is being listed as probable on the second half of a back-to-back. Saric played 20 minutes Saturday and would likely be looking at a similar workload should he get the green light for Sunday.