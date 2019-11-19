Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Probable for Tuesday

Saric is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings with a right knee contusion, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric finished with 10 rebounds and nine points over 29 minutes Monday against Boston, but he's a bit banged up heading into Tuesday's clash. Despite this, the team expects the former first-round pick to receive the green light prior to tip.

