Suns' Dario Saric: Probable Friday

Saric (ankle) is probable for Friday's contest against Toronto, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric hasn't played since suffering the left ankle sprain against the Thunder on Jan. 31, a span of seven games. That streak will likely end Friday though, as Saric will likely return to the court barring any major setbacks. The Suns will have a decision to make once Saric is back, as Mikal Bridges has been starting in his place and faring well (averaging 11.2 points over the past nine games).

