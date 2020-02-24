Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Probable Monday

Saric (ankle) is probable for Monday's matchup against Utah, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric has averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.5 minutes in two outings since returning from an ankle injury last Friday. The forward is in line to once again take the floor Monday in Utah.

More News
Our Latest Stories