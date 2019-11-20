Suns' Dario Saric: Probable Thursday
Saric (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against New Orleans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It's a similar situation for the forward, as Saric was deemed probable heading into Tuesday's contest and winding up playing. However, if that's not the case Thursday, Cameron Johnson and Kelly Oubre will likely fill in.
