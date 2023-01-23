Saric finished with 14 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 21 minutes in Sunday's 112-110 win over the Grizzlies.

After starting in each of the past seven games, Saric was moved to the bench with Chris Paul (hip) and Cameron Johnson (rest) returning to the lineup. Considering Saric had received just eight minutes in both of the Suns' past two contests, he looked like a logical candidate to move out of the rotation entirely, but he instead saw an uptick in playing time while Duane Washington (zero minutes) and Ish Wainwright (three minutes) were essentially cut out of Phoenix's second unit. Based on how he performed Sunday, Saric may have extended his leash in head coach Monty Williams' rotation, but the 28-year-old still appears at risk of losing playing time once players like Deandre Ayton (illness), Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (foot) and Cameron Payne (foot) make their returns from injury.