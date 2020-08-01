Saric amassed 16 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 125-112 victory over the Wizards.

Saric battled through his recent ankle concern, scoring an efficient 16 points despite coming off the bench. After a strong showing in the scrimmage games, Saric could be a sneaky source of fantasy value no matter his exact role. He doesn't offer tremendous upside in any one category but can chip in across the board making him a viable option in most roto formats.