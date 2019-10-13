Suns' Dario Saric: Questionable for Monday

Saric is questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets due to a right quad contusion, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric's injury likely isn't anything too serious, but the Suns could still elect to hold him out of Monday's game as a precautionary measure. Should Saric be ruled out, Cameron Johnson and Frank Kaminsky would be in line to see some additional minutes in the preseason finale.