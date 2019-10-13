Suns' Dario Saric: Questionable for Monday
Saric is questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets due to a right quad contusion, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Saric's injury likely isn't anything too serious, but the Suns could still elect to hold him out of Monday's game as a precautionary measure. Should Saric be ruled out, Cameron Johnson and Frank Kaminsky would be in line to see some additional minutes in the preseason finale.
More News
-
Suns' Dario Saric: Nice production in blowout win•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Traded to Phoenix•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Frustrating season comes to an end•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Provides unexpected scoring boost•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Solid showing in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Underwhelming run continues•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.