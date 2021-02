Coach Monty Williams considered Saric (ankle) questionable for Saturday's game against the Sixers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since Jan. 11 due to a left ankle sprain, but he was a full participant at Friday's practice. Saric appears to be closing in on his return to game action, even if it doesn't come Saturday.