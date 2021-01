Saric (quadriceps) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

The 26-year-old sat out Friday's game due to injury management for his right quadriceps soreness, and he'll be back on the court Sunday. Saric made his season debut earlier in the week and averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 16.0 minutes off the bench in his first two games.