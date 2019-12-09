Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Ready to roll

Saric (back) has been cleared to play Monday against the Timberwolves.

Saric was added to the injury report Sunday night due to back soreness, but he's been given the green light to take the court Monday evening. He's averaging 11.4 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last five games.

