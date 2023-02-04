Saric accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over the Celtics.

Saric got the starting nod to replace Cameron Johnson (knee), and while he wasn't efficient from the field, he still ended as one of Phoenix's best players while also notching his first double-double of the campaign. The veteran has scored in double digits in five of his last seven outings, and he could remain in the starting lineup if Johnson can't go against the Pistons on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back set.