Coach Monty Williams said Sunday that Saric (quadriceps) remains day-to-day, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric didn't play in the preseason due to a quad issue, but Williams suggested the forward was on the floor in some capacity for Sunday's practice. Even so, Saric should be considered questionable this point for Phoenix's regular-season opener Wednesday versus Dallas. In his first season with Phoenix in 2019-20, the 26-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 triples per game.