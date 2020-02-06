Suns' Dario Saric: Remains out Friday
Saric (ankle) won't play Friday against the Rockets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Saric will miss a fourth straight matchup as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. His next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Nuggets.
