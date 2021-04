Saric has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to left ankle injury management, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric will miss a third consecutive game Wednesday for rest purposes, and with Jae Crowder (ankle) also out, the Suns will be thin at the power forward spot. As a result, Frank Kaminsky and Jalen Smith could see increased run in the frontcourt against the Clippers.