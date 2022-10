Saric (personal) participated in Friday's practice session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric missed Wednesday's preseason finale due to the birth of his new child, but it appears he's back with the team and should be available to begin the regular season. The forward suffered a torn ACL last July that caused him to miss the 2021-22 season, but he should be a factor in Phoenix's frontcourt rotation going forward behind starters Cameron Johnson (thumb) and Deandre Ayton (rest).