Saric (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Saturday against the Mavericks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Suns were hopeful that Saric would be able to return to action Saturday, but he'll miss a seventh straight game due to health and safety protocols. Frank Kaminsky should continue to see slightly increased run for Phoenix in his absence. Saric's next chance to return will be Monday against Dallas.