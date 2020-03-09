Suns' Dario Saric: Scores 11 in victory over Bucks
Saric accrued 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 140-131 win over the Bucks.
Saric scored a season-high 24 points in his last game, adding eight boards, three steals, two triples and a block, taking advantage of the absence of DeAndre Ayton (ankle). Over his previous two outings, the soon-to-be 26-year old has played at a second-round level, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.5 steals, while shooting 71.4 percent from the field, and 85.7 percent from the line. This game wasn't quite as impressive, and Ayton seems to be close to a return, so Saric could be pushed to the back burner again soon.
