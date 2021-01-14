Saric posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss at Washington.

Saric hasn't been able to secure a starting role for the Suns, but he's been productive off the bench in limited minutes. The five-year veteran is averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three-point range despite logging just 18.7 minutes per tilt. He has also scored in double figures in five of his first seven appearances of the season.