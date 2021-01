Saric finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four boards, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes of a 112-107 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Saric returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game with a quadriceps injury. The injury has dogged the fourth year vet for much of the young season, limiting him to just three games thus far. He'll have a few days off before his team retakes the floor against the Raptors on Wednesday.