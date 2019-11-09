Suns' Dario Saric: Scores in single-digits again

Saric accumulated nine points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-108 loss to the Heat.

Saric posted single-digit scoring for the third straight game, and he's shooting just 34.6 percent from the field during this stretch. That said, his supplementary stats for the season -- 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals -- have helped him carry fantasy relevance.