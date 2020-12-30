Saric (quadriceps) played 14 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Suns' 111-86 win over the Pelicans, scoring 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and chipping in four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Saric was back in action for his season debut after missing the Suns' first three games with a quad injury. Coming off a stellar showing at the NBA bubble in Orlando this summer, the 26-year-old received a three-year, $27 million deal from the Suns over the offseason and looks poised to fill a key role on the second unit in 2020-21. He served as the primary backup to starting center Deandre Ayton on Wednesday, resulting in Frank Kaminsky dropping out of the rotation.