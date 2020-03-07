Suns' Dario Saric: Season-high 24 points in win

Saric posted 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one block across 38 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Due to the absence of Deandre Ayton (ankle), more usage and minutes fell to Saric, who had one of his best performances of the season Friday, scoring a season-high 24 points on efficient shooting. The duration of Ayton's absence is cloudy, so it's possible we'll continue to see Saric in an expanded role for the immediate future. He's seen 30-plus minutes in 18 games this season, and in those contests, he's averaged 15.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.