Suns' Dario Saric: Sees slight bump in opportunity
Saric posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during the Suns' 114-103 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
The final line was certainly nothing to write home about, but Saric at least logged his highest amount of playing time since Dec. 28 in the loss. The big man had seen single-digit minutes in each of his previous two contests, with Aron Baynes and Deandre Ayton handling starting frontcourt duties. Coach Monty Williams also offered a sliver of optimism with respect to Saric's future prospects, remarking after the game that he wanted to get the big man more involved in the rotation again.
