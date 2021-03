Saric tallied 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 114-104 win over the Lakers.

Saric led the Suns in scoring in the contest, notching 10 points in the decisive fourth quarter. He also tied for second on the team with five boards. The scoring total was Saric's highest of the season, while his 26 minutes were his most since early January. The veteran is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 boards through 16 games this season.