Saric (ankle) won't participate in the Suns' final scrimmage Tuesday against Toronto, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric is still nursing a left ankle sprain, and the Suns will play it safe with the forward in their final tuneup. The team called Saric day-to-day earlier in the week, so consider him questionable for the first seeding game on Friday against Washington until further notice.