Suns' Dario Saric: Solid effort against Rockets
Saric had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3PT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 loss at Houston.
Saric has either had double-doubles or 10-plus points performances in five of his last seven games, as the absence of Aron Baynes has allowed him to carve a bigger role offensively. He will aim to continue this solid run of play Monday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...