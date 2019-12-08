Suns' Dario Saric: Solid effort against Rockets

Saric had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3PT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 loss at Houston.

Saric has either had double-doubles or 10-plus points performances in five of his last seven games, as the absence of Aron Baynes has allowed him to carve a bigger role offensively. He will aim to continue this solid run of play Monday against Minnesota.