Suns' Dario Saric: Solid line despite loss to Portland
Saric contributed 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss at Portland.
Saric endured a mid-season slump and dealt with injuries earlier this season, but he seems to be getting back to form and has scored in double digits in each of his last six games. He is averaging 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 52.2 percent from three-point range in his last seven starts.
