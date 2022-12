Suns head coach Monty Williams said Saric will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric will presumably slot in at power forward, while Torrey Craig joins Mikal Bridges on the wing in the absence of Devin Booker (hamstring). Don't expect Saric to directly absorb Bridges' season average of 35.4 minutes per game -- that playing time will likely be split among a collection of players that includes Saric, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie and Landry Shamet.