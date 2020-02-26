Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Starting vs. Clippers

Coach Monty Williams said Saric will start Wednesday against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric will join the starting five Wednesday in place of the injured Kelly Oubre (knee). Across 43 starts this season, Saric is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories