Saric agreed Monday to re-sign with the Suns on a three-year, $27 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old looked like he might be headed elsewhere this offseason after he was removed from the starting lineup in January, but he found his niche with the Suns as a go-to option on the second unit. He hit double figures in the scoring column in each of Phoenix's final 14 games of the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 15.4 points in 26.5 minutes per contest while shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 56.1 percent from three-point range. Even if the Suns continue to deploy Saric as a sixth man, he should still see the biggest portion of the minutes at power forward when healthy.