Suns' Dario Saric: Still out Saturday
Saric (ankle) is out Saturday against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
A sprained left ankle will force Saric to miss his fifth consecutive game. His next chance to return to the court arrives Monday against the Lakers.
