Saric (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric will miss his third consecutive game to begin the season due to a quadriceps injury. The 26-year-old has progressed to light 1-on-1 work, but his return to game action doesn't look imminent at this stage. Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson will continue to see expanded roles in his absence.