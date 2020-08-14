Saric scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 126-102 win over the Mavericks.

Despite the fact that Saric started only one of eight games in the Orlando bubble, the 26-year-old was very productive, scoring in double digits in every game while averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.4 threes. Now a restricted free agent, he'll likely help anchor the second unit again to begin 2020-21, assuming he returns to Phoenix.