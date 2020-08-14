Saric scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 126-102 win over the Mavericks.

Despite the fact the 26-year-old started only one of eight games in the Orlando bubble, Saric was very productive, scoring in double digits in every game while averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.4 threes. Now a restricted free agent, he'll likely help anchor the second unit again to begin 2020-21, assuming he returns to Phoenix.