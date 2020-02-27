Suns' Dario Saric: Struggles as starter
Saric posted five points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.
Saric couldn't take advantage of the fact he started for the first time Jan. 26, missing all but one of his field while struggling to produce in a 31-minute outing. Saric will return to the bench once Kelly Oubre (knee) is recovered but even if he continues to start, he should be nothing more than a secondary option on offense behind the likes of Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and even Ricky Rubio.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...