Suns' Dario Saric: Struggles as starter

Saric posted five points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.

Saric couldn't take advantage of the fact he started for the first time Jan. 26, missing all but one of his field while struggling to produce in a 31-minute outing. Saric will return to the bench once Kelly Oubre (knee) is recovered but even if he continues to start, he should be nothing more than a secondary option on offense behind the likes of Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and even Ricky Rubio.