Suns' Dario Saric: Suffers ankle sprain

Saric won't return to Friday's game against the Thunder after suffering a left ankle sprain, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric will be shut down for the remainder of Friday's matchup and potentially longer considering the nature of the injury. Cheick Diallo could see more action in Saric's absence.

