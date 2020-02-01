Suns' Dario Saric: Suffers ankle sprain
Saric won't return to Friday's game against the Thunder after suffering a left ankle sprain, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Saric will be shut down for the remainder of Friday's matchup and potentially longer considering the nature of the injury. Cheick Diallo could see more action in Saric's absence.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.