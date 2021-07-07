Saric suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Saric appeared to injure his knee after a jumpshot during the first quarter and never returned to Game 1 after limping his way to the locker room. The team has since confirmed that he sustained an ACL tear and will be sidelined indefinitely. It is likely that Frank Kaminsky will see some backup center minutes during the remainder of the Finals, but the Suns may also opt to play small with Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig. Looking ahead, Saric will likely be shelved for most -- if not all -- of the 2021-22 campaign.