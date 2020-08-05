Saric posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Suns' 117-115 win over the Clippers.

Saric started the Suns' final seven games before the NBA went on hiatus in mid-March, but he's been coming off the bench in Orlando, while rookie Cameron Johnson has been installed as the new starting power forward. The move to the second unit has worked out favorably thus far for Saric, who has hit the teens in scoring through the first three games in the bubble while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor. Don't expect coach Monty Williams to change Saric's role anytime soon, as the Suns have rolled to a 3-0 record while beating a pair of quality opponents in the Mavericks and Clippers.