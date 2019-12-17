Suns' Dario Saric: Turns in efficient shooting night
Saric put up 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes Monday in the Suns' 111-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Saric has been on an offensive heater of late, averaging 15.2 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor over the past five games. He's also hit the glass hard with 10 boards per game over that stretch, but his production could soon be headed for a downturn. Deandre Ayton (suspension) is slated to return from a 25-game absence Tuesday against the Clippers, and he should immediately step into a starting role at center and take on some of the offensive usage and rebounding production that had fallen to Saric in recent weeks.
