Saric underwent a successful procedure on his meniscus Thursday and will remain out indefinitely, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals last season, Saric finally underwent an arthroscopic procedure. The forward will continue to rehab and is out indefinitely. Nothing will change for the Suns as they'll continue to rely heavily on Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder for production at the four during their 2022 playoff run.