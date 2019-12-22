Suns' Dario Saric: Unflattering line in loss
Saric ended with 10 points, five rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 139-125 loss to the Rockets.
Saric was questionable heading into Saturday's game but was able to take his place in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, that's where the positives end for those with shares in Saric. He managed just 10 points in 19 minutes, certainly not the kind of production his managers had been hoping for. He has been a top-100 player over the past two weeks, although that number seems likely to trend in the wrong direction once DeAndre Ayton is back on the floor.
