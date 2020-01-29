Suns' Dario Saric: Uninspiring in bench role

Saric produced just eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 victory over Dallas.

Saric was moved to the bench for Tuesday's game, seeding his starting position to Mikal Bridges. Despite starting over the past few weeks, Saric is outside the top-150 in standard leagues. This move could be a permanent decision by head coach Monty Williams and basically removes Saric from any 12-team discussions.