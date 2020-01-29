Suns' Dario Saric: Uninspiring in bench role
Saric produced just eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 victory over Dallas.
Saric was moved to the bench for Tuesday's game, seeding his starting position to Mikal Bridges. Despite starting over the past few weeks, Saric is outside the top-150 in standard leagues. This move could be a permanent decision by head coach Monty Williams and basically removes Saric from any 12-team discussions.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...