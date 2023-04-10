Bazley provided 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Clippers.

Bazley had his best game since arriving in Phoenix, taking advantage of a game that mattered very little for the Suns. While Bazley can put up intriguing numbers from time to time, he had basically been out of the rotation prior to the past couple of games. Based on that fact, there is almost no way he plays meaningful minutes once the playoffs begin.